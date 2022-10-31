Taliban Deny Entry To Female Students In Afghanistan University For Not Wearing Burqa

Female students at the Badakhshan University of Northeastern Afghanistan have claimed that they were sent back from the university for not sporting a burqa, the attire made compulsory by the Taliban. In a video that they sent to the media on October 30, they claim that the vice and virtue personnel of the Taliban beat them up. Shabnam Nasimi, Former Policy Special Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, the United Kingdom tweeted a video of female students getting thrashed with the caption: "The gut-wrenching screams of women and girls in Afghanistan is painful to hear, as the Taliban beat and banned girls from entering a university in Badakhshan province today. Afghanistan is facing gender apartheid. Taliban barbarism must be stopped."

Afghanistan is facing gender apartheid. Taliban barbarism must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/tTHViy4hdK — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) October 30, 2022

President of the University acknowledged vice and virtue personnel's violent behaviour

The personnel even chased the girls off with a whip and lashed them to disperse them. One of the female students claimed that they were not allowed inside because they were not wearing a burqa, as directed by the Taliban. The Taliban regime has imposed several restrictions on women and girls, even though they were already under strict rules before. Naqibullah Qazizada, the President of Badakhshan University, in conversation with the local media acknowledged the violence meted out by the Taliban and assured the media that the appeal of the female students will be looked into.

The Taliban regime took over Afghanistan on 15 August 2021 and soon started rolling back all the progress Afghanistan had made in terms of equal opportunities for women. Within the first week of the Taliban regime's reign, women began coming out to the streets and protesting. Tamana Paryani was one of the first women to protest against the Taliban regime.