'Fevicol Hota Toh Suss-ex Na Hota': Adhensive Brand Takes A Dig At Royal Split

Adhensive brand Fevicol recently launched a cheeky social media campaign on its social media platforms leaving the internet in splits.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adhensive brand Fevicol recently launched a cheeky social media campaign leaving the internet in splits. The campaign takes a satirical dig at the stepping down of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties. As a part of the campaign, the company posted a satirical one-liner along with the picture of the crown.

'Great Timing' 

The post has garnered several thousand likes on twitter and collected a lot of compliments from the netizens. Many users have lauded the timings and creativity of the brand while some have called it hilarious. Read all the comments here: 

Read: Trump's Digital Ad Campaign Helped Him Win In 2016: Facebook Executive

Read: RJD Slams BJP, Says Money Spent On CAA-NRC Ad Campaigns Could've Restored Enonomy's Health

Read: 'Fevikwik Dadi' Pushpa Joshi Passes Away On November 26 At The Age Of 87

This is not the first time, the adhesive brand has used the #fevicolkajod to post hilarious memes. Previously, it had posted a picture of a cupboard with stickers apparently stuck on it since 1959. Watch all the posts here:

Read: People In Windsor React To Sussexes' Announcement

Read: 'Fevikwik Dadi' Pushpa Joshi Passes Away On November 26 At The Age Of 87

