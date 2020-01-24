'Fevicol Hota Toh Suss-ex Na Hota': Adhensive Brand Takes A Dig At Royal Split

Adhensive brand Fevicol recently launched a cheeky social media campaign leaving the internet in splits. The campaign takes a satirical dig at the stepping down of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties. As a part of the campaign, the company posted a satirical one-liner along with the picture of the crown.

'Great Timing'

The post has garnered several thousand likes on twitter and collected a lot of compliments from the netizens. Many users have lauded the timings and creativity of the brand while some have called it hilarious. Read all the comments here:

Great timing fevicol 😂 — Clu (@captainclu) January 23, 2020

If that had happened, They wouldnt be able to leave India. — amit nikam (@nikamma_hu_yaro) January 22, 2020

Dear Royal Family..........Pariwar Atoot Rakhne Ka 1959 Se Formula Hai ........Puchh Lena Tha Ham Bhartiyo Se ...... Fevicol To Pure Bharat Ji Jod Rakha Hai..#MazbootJod #FevicolKaJod #meghanandharry — Parkash(PK) (@GuptaPappu2099) January 23, 2020

This is not the first time, the adhesive brand has used the #fevicolkajod to post hilarious memes. Previously, it had posted a picture of a cupboard with stickers apparently stuck on it since 1959. Watch all the posts here:

