'Fevicol Hota Toh Suss-ex Na Hota': Adhensive Brand Takes A Dig At Royal Split

Adhensive brand Fevicol recently launched a cheeky social media campaign leaving the internet in splits. The campaign takes a satirical dig at the stepping down of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties. As a part of the campaign, the company posted a satirical one-liner along with the picture of the crown.
Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta 👫#meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/WP43Pkfxz8— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 22, 2020
The post has garnered several thousand likes on twitter and collected a lot of compliments from the netizens. Many users have lauded the timings and creativity of the brand while some have called it hilarious. Read all the comments here:
Great timing fevicol 😂— Clu (@captainclu) January 23, 2020
If that had happened, They wouldnt be able to leave India.— amit nikam (@nikamma_hu_yaro) January 22, 2020
January 22, 2020
Dear Royal Family..........Pariwar Atoot Rakhne Ka 1959 Se Formula Hai ........Puchh Lena Tha Ham Bhartiyo Se ...... Fevicol To Pure Bharat Ji Jod Rakha Hai..#MazbootJod #FevicolKaJod #meghanandharry— Parkash(PK) (@GuptaPappu2099) January 23, 2020
This is not the first time, the adhesive brand has used the #fevicolkajod to post hilarious memes. Previously, it had posted a picture of a cupboard with stickers apparently stuck on it since 1959. Watch all the posts here:
Keeping memories stuck since 1959.— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 13, 2020
Which was your favourite sticker?#NationalStickerDay #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/czuSgPd7Gl
Isse kehte hai bumper offer!#HappyMakarSankranti #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/Ej4QKiALRr— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 14, 2020
I love you K K K Kiran ;)#NewPassword #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/YW8Q3c8r6p— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 9, 2020
Yeh bhi koi puchne ki baat hai?#HappyMakarSankranti #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/eewmlLvcXv— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 15, 2020
