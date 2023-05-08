Fiery Heatwaves Grapple Vietnam As The Country Records Highest Ever Temperature

Vietnamese were left in disarray due to the scorching heat after the country recorded the highest-ever temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday. According to Channel News Asia (CNA), weather experts warned that such extreme weather events would continue in the near future. The country’s scientists mentioned that the raging global warming is having a exacerbating adverse effect on the weather as a result of which the country recorded multiple heatwaves in the month of April. Not only in Vietnam, but the temperature record also tumbled across Southeast Asia over the weekend.

The mercury scale recorded extremely high temperatures in Vietnam, Laos and Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. After Vietnam recorded the highest temperature, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that the Saturday temperature broke the 2019 record. In the year 2019, the country recorded the highest temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius. While the country’s weather varies from North to South, the forecasters believe that the country is entering its hottest summer in months.

The heat impacts the workers

According to CNA, the workers are also getting impacted due to the blistering wrath of the heat waves. A local asserted that the workers are trying to wrap up their work before lunchtime so that they can reach their homes before the temperature rises in the afternoon. As per the news outlet, the highest temperature of 44.1 degrees Celcius was recorded near the Hoi Xuan station in northern Thanh Hoa province. Back in 2019, the country recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius in April at the Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh Province.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Laos, the city of Luang Prabang also recorded a temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. With this, Laos also broke its national record of 42.7 degrees Celsius which was only set last month, CNN reported. The country’s capital Vientiane also broke its all-time record this weekend with a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.