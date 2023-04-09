'Fighting With All Our Heart...homeland': Taiwan Defence Ministry In Face Of China Threat

The National Defence Ministry of Taiwan has stated that they will defend and safeguard their homeland jointly, in response to the detection of several Chinese aircraft surrounding the island nation.

Taking to Twitter, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland and to protect our home together."

#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland and to protect our home together. pic.twitter.com/oI2eply6N6 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

By 6 am on Sunday, Taiwan had monitored the movements of 71 Chinese military planes and 9 naval vessels, suggesting that China had begun its second day of exercises near Taiwan.

71 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities. pic.twitter.com/oZbmPZcDib — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

"45 of the detected aircraft(SU-30*8, J-11*4, J-10*16, J-16*10, TB-001 UCAV, Y-9EW, Y-8 ASW, H-6K*2, Y-20, KJ-500) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated," the Defence Ministry said.

On Saturday, China commenced three days of military maneuvers around Taiwan, which it regards as a part of its territory despite being democratically ruled. This move came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she held discussions with Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

According to Taiwan News, the National Defence Ministry released a photograph taken from the Chang Chien missile frigate of the Cheng Kung class, which depicted Navy officers observing the activities of China's Ma'anshan frigate.

The military disclosed that it had dispatched Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, in addition to deploying land-based air defence missile systems, to oversee the movements of the Chinese military aircraft and ships.

As reported by Taiwan News, the National Defense Ministry criticised China for creating insecurity and instability in the region, and affirmed that the armed forces of Taiwan would heighten their alertness and preparedness. However, the military emphasised that they would refrain from provocative actions or escalating tensions.

Taiwan has lodged a protest against the Chinese military exercises taking place around the island, stating that the nation will not succumb to intimidation.