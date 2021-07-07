Fiji: Amid Rise In Number Of COVID-19 Cases, Police Deliver Household Essentials To People

As Fiji is making efforts to fight the Delta variant of COVID-19, the authorities can be seen taking the requests of the citizens from the social media platforms to provide essentials to the people who are stuck in their homes due to the deadly COVID contagion. The authorities began distributing essentials from the supermarket such as groceries, milk and toilet papers in order to promote social distancing among the people. Fiji government took to Twitter and wrote, "Police and a supermarket delivered household packs to Fijians in targeted lockdown areas and home isolation."

Police deliver groceries as citizens restricted to home

According to the reports, Fiji- which has a population of nearly nine lakh, has reported at least 39 deaths, since the outbreak of coronavirus. The reports also suggest that the country has been reporting over 500 cases daily after the highly infectious Delta variant hit the country in April this year. While speaking over the matter, a Fiji based doctor, said that the country must go under strict lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Virus outbreak in Fiji batters economy

However, James Fong, the country’s permanent secretary for health, told that a complete, nationwide lockdown would spark a socio-economic catastrophe in Fiji. The government has so far resisted calls for a lockdown, in part to try and protect an economy that had already shrunk by 19% last year after international tourism evaporated. Nearly half of all jobs were connected to tourism in the island nation that’s known for its white-sand beaches, clear water and welcoming people.

Government comes up with a new farming scheme for Fijians

A new program starting next month offers people who have lost their jobs and have access to rural land about $200 worth of tools, planting materials and cash. “Applicant must be an aspiring crop farmer with an intention to take on full-time farming as a core activity,” the program states.

(With Inputs From AP)