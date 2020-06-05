Fiji joins list of 'Coronavirus-free' nations; its PM credits 'affirmation of science'

While the world has been battling the outbreak of coronavirus amid increasing cases across the globe, Fiji, on the brighter side, has declared itself COVID-19 free. The pacific nation with a population of 930,000 people reported its COVID-19 case in mid-March. While fear of spread loomed large, the nation succeeded in eliminating the virus with strict isolation measures and border controls.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced the news on Twitter saying "Fiji has just cleared the last of our active COVID-19 patients." After the last of its18 infected patients was given the all-clear, PM Bainimarama attributed the success to "answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science". The PM further said that the country’s recovery rate is 100 per cent with no deaths. Fiji recorded its last case about 45 days back and is significantly improving testing day by day.

Initially seen as one of the most vulnerable places because of poor health infrastructure and high rates of health conditions, the pacific nation acted swiftly to fight against the pandemic. The country was quick to shut down tourism trade, which largely contributes to its economy, in order to contain the contagion.

PM warns against second wave

Though the country has declared itself virus-free, the fear of a possible second wave cannot be neglected. PM Bainimarama, in a Facebook video on Friday, asked people to "continue the healthy habits we've picked up the past months to avoid of any risk of a second wave." He added, "wash your hands, wear face masks if you're feeling unwell and maintain a safe physical distance from others as much as possible."

After the country declared victory over the deadly virus, Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said, "We cannot drop our guard." He further reportedly announced that a night-time curfew bans on gatherings of more than 20 people would remain for now.

Travel to resume

The island nation could soon start travel as it has already expressed interest in joining a quarantine-free travel "bubble" with Australia and New Zealand. The two countries have also been lauded for their strict virus measures which helped them contain the pandemic.

