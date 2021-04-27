Fiji: Health Authorities Fear COVID "Tsunami" Following Detection Of Indian Variant

A recent coronavirus outbreak that pushed Fiji into lockdown has been identified as the Indian variant, prompting the country’s health authorities to fear a “Tsunami” of COVID-19. The archipelago had successfully avoided community transmission of the infection, but the efforts were thwarted after an outbreak emerged at a quarantine centre in the city of Nadi. The city hosts the country’s international airport.

Speaking at a televised address, the country’s permanent secretary of Health and Medical Services James Fong said that they cannot let the “nightmare happen in Fiji." Describing the intensity of the outbreak further, he said that they still had the time to stop the infection surge in the country.

Fiji has largely contained the virus through strict isolation measures and border controls, recording 109 cases and just two deaths in a population of 930,000. There are currently 42 active cases, 18 of them detected at the border and 24 locally transmitted, as per the country's latest tally.

Fiji's capital under lockdown

On Monday, Fiji’s capital Suva entered a 14-day lockdown as the Pacific island nation is battling to contain the coronavirus spike. According to New Zealand Herald, about 100,000 residents of the city have now been asked to stay in containment zones and the officials have closed non-essential businesses. The permanent secretary for health and medical services, James Fong, informed that Fiji has detected 12 new cases as part of a growing outbreak in the country.

The officials have been able to determine the source of the mystery transmission. They informed that the contact tracers have established that a woman from the Suva neighbourhood of Makoi caught the virus from her husband, who is a soldier. He works in Fiji’s Broder Quarantine facility and had tested negative for the virus on April 10.

Fong said that the soldier, however, had close contact with another soldier who tested positive and he likely got infected shortly after swabbing. Further, the official said that five other family members have also tested positive for the virus. Fong said that they were in the community for several days and they had a large number of contacts and moved around extensively.

