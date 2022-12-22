Fiji Indians Face Threats Post Election Defeat Of Frank Bainimarama

As per the information and reports received by the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), threats have been made against the minority groups (Fiji Indians) after the defeat of Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. Keeping a note of the fear of the Fiji Indians, a decision has been made to call in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to assist the Police in maintaining security and stability.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama's sixteen years of rule came to an end after Fijian opposition parties made a deal to form a new coalition government in Fiji. In the last week's election, Frank's Fiji First party and the rival Sitiveni Rabuka's People's Alliance faced a deadlock but after being voted 16-14 by the Social Democrat Liberal Party (SODELPA) in favour of Rabuka, Frank faced political defeat. "[The people] have voted for change and we have given them that," said Rabuka after winning the elections.

Fiji Indians face threats

After the elections, Indian origin in Fiji has been threatened and have reported to the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces. A meeting has been held between the Honourable Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Hon. Inia Seruiratu, RFMF Commander and Director General National Security Major General Jone Kalouniwai and (commissioner of police) Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, read the statement which was released on December 22.

After the meeting, the officials reached an agreement for RFMF personnel to assist the Police to maintain law and order, amidst growing concerns of racial tension, said the Brigadier General in a statement. Further, the statement shared that the decision was taken based on the official reports received, intelligence and information gathered and the evaluation of the planned civil unrest. The statement which was undersigned by the commissioner of police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho appealed to social media users to be mindful and aware.