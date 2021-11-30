Fiji PM Deploys 50 Peacekeepers To Solomon Islands Amid Violent Protests

Following the anti-government riots that torched portions of Solomon Islands' capital city Honiara, Fiji has announced to deploy 50 troops to a peacekeeping mission which is led by Australia for the nation, according to Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. The Fiji government deployment will bring the total number of peacekeepers to over 200 troops and police officials, the majority of whom will be Australians, with approximately 34 Papua New Guineans contributing, the Guardian reported.

The peacekeeping mission was initiated after three days of violent riots that emerged in Honiara last week, triggered by poverty, hunger, as well as dissatisfaction with government policies on the Pacific nation. During the unrest, rioters tried to burn down Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's private house and parliament before they were dispersed by police who used tear gas and warning shots on them.

Furthermore, indicating the seriousness of the situation in the Pacific nation, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama wrote on Twitter:

Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our Pacific sisters and brothers in the Solomon Islands, 50 Fijian troops will dispatch to Honiara tomorrow as part of reinforced platoon embedded with Australian Force Elements to help maintain peace and security. 🇫🇯🤝🇸🇧 — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) November 29, 2021

Unrest in Solomon Islands

Meanwhile, as per the DW news website, in Honiara's Chinatown, anti-government rioters had set fire to buildings and damaged goods. Despite the fact that the situation has mostly returned to normal, yet, the tensions remain high. Food shortages have been reported in the capital, according to the Red Cross.

Unrest is also fueled by inter-provincial rivalry, with many of the demonstrators were said to have come from Malaita province, a nearby island with a history of conflict with Guadalcanal province, where the administration is situated, DW news website reported.

Further, Daniel Suidani, Malaita's provincial premier, voiced against the deployment of Australian troops in the Solomon Islands on Monday, stating they were stationed there on Prime Minister Sogavare's behalf. Celsus Talifilu, the advisor to Suidani, stated in an interview that the military's presence on the ground "gives a very strong moral boost to Prime Minister Sogavare and his government. They are here at the invitation of Sogavare," as per the Guardian.

While, on the contrary, on Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the troops were in place to create a stable atmosphere and keep the peace and that they did not want to "interfere in their democracy." Honiara was further placed under curfew on Friday following the third day of unrest, which saw portions of the city burnt. Further, Malaita province has been opposing Sogavare's administration's decision since 2019 which legally recognise China rather than Taiwan.

