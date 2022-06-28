Fiji Revises Economic Growth Forecast For 2022 To 12.4% From Previously Estimated 11.3%

The island nation of Fiji, on Tuesday, upgraded its economic growth forecast, as it gradually recovers from the COVID pandemic hit. The country, whose primary source of income is based on tourism and agriculture is on the path to recovery after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF), on Tuesday, upgraded its economic forecast, stating that the country's economy is expected to grow by 12.4% this year, up from the previously estimated 11.3% growth, ANI reported.

Notably, with severe travel restrictions put in place in the last two years, Fiji's economy had suffered a major hit, contracting by 15.2% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2021. However, Fiji's Macroeconomic Committee has revised the economic growth prediction for 2022 as a result of the stronger-than-expected recovery in a number of other economic indicators seen thus far.

Road to recovery

Fiji's economy is primarily fueled by the two main industries - tourism and agriculture - with agriculture including a sizeable subsistence sector dominated by native Fijians. The cultivation of copra, cocoa, kava, taro (also known as dalo in the native language), pineapples, cassava (manioc), bananas, or fishing generates additional financial income for subsistence farmers. The business sector is mainly reliant on the production of clothing and sugarcane.

The excellent tourism sector rebound, according to the Reserve Bank of Fiji, has improved economic mood and consequently increased aggregate demand. This year has seen annual rises in a number of partial consumption measures, including Value Added Tax (VAT), consumer lending, and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) collections, as well as inward personal remittances and total vehicle registrations.

Similarly, higher lending to the real estate and the building and construction sectors point to some pickup in investment spending moving forward. The improvement in aggregate demand is corroborated by the upswing in labour demand as the number of jobs increased substantially in the first five months of 2022. The government's tax revenue has also picked up, increasing by 22.8% (annual) in May, the Fiji Reserve Bank informed in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)