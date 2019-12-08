Filipino Surfer Abandons Shot At Gold Medal To Save Rival’s Life, Netizens Shower Praise

A Filipino surfer abandoned his chance of winning the gold medal to save an opponent’s life at South East Asian (SEA) Games on December 6. Roger Casugay was competing in the semifinals event at the SEA Games in the Philippines when an Indonesian surfer, Arip Nurhidayat, was swept away by the waves.

Casugay didn’t think twice about his chances to win the gold medal and left the competition midway to save Nurhidayat. A Facebook user, Jefferson Ganuelaas, informed that the men’s longboard open competition for surfing was put on hold since Nurhidayat broke his leash and was swept away. The news of Casugay not minding the ongoing race started doing rounds on the internet and was shared by thousands of people.

The United Philippine Surfing Association applauded Casugay’s effort calling it “Sportsmanship at its finest!”. The Philippines Sports Commission took to twitter to acknowledge his effort and tweeted, “For a champion is known not only with the medals they reap but also with the heart that shows their golden spirit!”. The sports commission further said that Casugay personified this truth when he gave up his lead in the gold medal race to save opponent.

Netizens shower praise

Social media was abuzz with the incident and lauded Casugay saying a 'real hero doesn’t need any medal'. "Now this is invaluable. Worth more than any gold. Marvelous display of sportsmanship 💎💎💎Kinship beats competition. Thank you for the lesson Roger! May your tribe increase! (sic)" tweeted a user.

There is no lucrative gold medal for good character and right conduct. This is the essence of character: It's about being selfless. https://t.co/Zs1QxYKsbw — ed tolentino (@edtolentino) December 6, 2019

Winning is not about taking advantage of others. It's showing the world that real victory is noble. I'm proud. Life over trophy. Salute to you Mr. Roger Casugay! #WeWinAsOne is alive in #SEAGames2019 🇵🇭♥️ https://t.co/dI9NqN6l9G — Kristine 🐘 (@krisgacho) December 7, 2019

