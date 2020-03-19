The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Film Studio Accused Of Charging $19.9 To Stream New Movies At Home

Rest of the World News

Universal Pictures has announced that it will be releasing some of its movies like 'The Invisible Man', 'The Hunt' and 'Emma' as home releases

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Film studio accused of price gouging

Universal Pictures has announced that it will be releasing some of its movies like The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma as home releases rather than in movie theatres. During these troubled times due to the coronavirus epidemic, it is not advisable to go to gatherings like movie theatres and therefore the decision was taken.

Many movies like Fast and Furious 9, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan and New Mutants have delayed their releases due to the coronavirus pandemic instead of releasing their movies in a troubled environment, Universal Pictures has decided to take a different approach. According to reports, Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal made the announcement on March 19 and claims that the studio wanted to provide an option that was safe accessible and affordable.

As per reports the movies will be available on-demand services such as Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon. They will be priced as $19.99 as a 48-hour. Many on social media have pointed out that this amount is a lot more than going to the cinema and that the company may be trying to take advantage of the pandemic. Take a look at their reactions below.

Read: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Have Shared The Big Screen Together In These Movies

Read: Hrithik Roshan And Juhi Chawla's Bollywood Movies Together | Can You Guess Them?

Netizens furious

 

Read: Saif Ali Khan Drops Hints Of Launching Ibrahim In Movies, Says 'it's A Suitable Career'

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Sci-fi Movies That Have Given Him The 'Superhero' Tag

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI