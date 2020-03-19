Film Studio Accused Of Charging $19.9 To Stream New Movies At Home

Universal Pictures has announced that it will be releasing some of its movies like The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma as home releases rather than in movie theatres. During these troubled times due to the coronavirus epidemic, it is not advisable to go to gatherings like movie theatres and therefore the decision was taken.

Many movies like Fast and Furious 9, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan and New Mutants have delayed their releases due to the coronavirus pandemic instead of releasing their movies in a troubled environment, Universal Pictures has decided to take a different approach. According to reports, Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal made the announcement on March 19 and claims that the studio wanted to provide an option that was safe accessible and affordable.

As per reports the movies will be available on-demand services such as Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon. They will be priced as $19.99 as a 48-hour. Many on social media have pointed out that this amount is a lot more than going to the cinema and that the company may be trying to take advantage of the pandemic. Take a look at their reactions below.

Netizens furious

it costs $6.50 at the movie theatres at the time I go, not paying a dollar more. https://t.co/aJBhFcj8f7 — starlight △⃒⃘ (@sterlist) March 17, 2020

$20 Zolllas?? I loveee the arts and I understand why it’s $20 but we can’t afford this during a pandemic Elizabeth Moss gurrrl do sumfin bout this https://t.co/HPxpFZdjeg — Auntie Lyssa (@Melyssious) March 17, 2020

how about a $8 rental bc that’s how much my ticket for it would be thank u https://t.co/xkHc05dtLk — gigi XD (@gigipaduano) March 17, 2020

Yeah I’m not going to applaud these companies for releasing these movies early then price gouging people for a 48 hour rental. https://t.co/uqinBEGrqM — Official Trapt/Coronavirus Fan Club (@williamzabka42) March 17, 2020

