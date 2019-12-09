Finland Appoints Sanna Marin As World's Youngest-serving Prime Minister

Finland appointed Sanna Marin as its new Prime Minister, making her the world's youngest PM at 34 years of age. The Social Democratic Party's leader was appointed as the PM after Antti Rinne resigned in the month of June. According to reports, the council of the SDP voted 32-29 to appoint Marin as the PM. Talking to local media outlets, Marin said that it is a long road ahead in order to rebuild trust among the people after having won votes by a narrow margin ahead of rival Antti Lindtman.

Finland's transport and communications minister

Marin has been the SDP's vice chairwoman and a lawmaker since the year 2015 and served as Finland's transport and communications minister before she assumed the post of the Prime Minister. According to reports, members of the Social Democratic Party along with four other coalition parties that they promised to honour the government program agreed i.e. to put a complete end economic belt-tightening that was introduced by the Centre Party to help the country out of recession.

Former Prime Minister Antti Rinner stepped from his post after a major coalition partner Centre party backed off and questions were raised on how he handled the strike by Finland's postal service by the name of Posti in the month of November. Rinne resigned after a long drawn crisis in relation to a plan that threatened to dock salaries of approximately 700 postal workers.

According to reports, the postal service withdrew reform plans after strikes but concerns were raised whether the former Prime Minister had backed the docking of wages of workers or not, leading the Katri Lulmuni led Centre party to withdraw its support in Rinne.

Remaining four parties in the Finnish governing coalition are also headed by women. The Green League is headed by Maria Ohisalo, the Centre Party is led by Katri Kulmuni, the Swedish People's Party is headed by Anna-Maja Henriksson and the Left Alliance is led by Li Anderson.

Finland’s government is now led by these five party leaders. #newgeneration pic.twitter.com/vis0qB9tO8 — Tuomas Niskakangas (@TNiskakangas) December 8, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)