Finland PM Says 'there Will Be Consequences Either Way' On Bid To Join NATO With Sweden

In another jolt to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finland and Sweden are edging closer to taking a firm decision on their NATO membership amid underlying threats of Russian fury. In a joint press conference held by the Prime Ministers of Finland and Sweden, Sanna Marin and Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm on Wednesday, the duo affirmed that despite ‘short term and long term consequences' of joining the US-led defence alliance NATO, they will make the decision on it soon.

During the conference, Finnish PM Marin stated that Finland was prepared for the ‘high threats’ from Russia for their decision on joining the defence bloc, which she believes is 'the only possible way to ensure a security guarantee for its nation.'

'No other way to guarantee security': Finnish PM

Marin further explained the reason for their willingness to join the defence bloc as the 'only feasible security guarantee.' She believes that the common defence protection under NATO is their last best during the present dwindling security situation. "The difference between being a NATO partner and being a member is very clear and will remain so. There's no other way to have security guarantees than under NATO's deterrence and common defence as guaranteed by NATO's article five,” Finnish PM had said.

Significantly, during her address, the Finnish PM also emphasized that “NATO is not only a military alliance but also a political alliance.” “NATO is an organisation where important decisions concerning our security are taken. It is an important part of Europe's political and security architecture,” she added.

It was announced that both the nations will be taking their decisions independently, however, they will keep in mind how their decision can affect them and their neighbours. "Both Finland and Sweden independently make their decisions regarding security policy arrangements. But we do that with a clear understanding that our choices will affect not only ourselves, but our neighbours as well,” PM of Finland informed.

'There will be consequences either way..'

Addressing the elephant in the room, i.e, Russian threats on Helsinki’s efforts to join Western forces, Sanna Maria stated, “We also need to be very frank about consequences and risks that are both short term and more long term. These risks are there both if we apply [to NATO] and if we do not apply. This is the debate which needs to be taking place in the parliament."

On the other hand, a remarkable turnaround in the Swedish PM’s statement on NATO membership. On March 8th Swedish PM had said that the NATO bid ‘would further destabilize the security of this particular region of Europe.’ But on Wednesday, the Swedish government has set the goal for Sweden to join NATO in June this year."