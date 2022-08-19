Finland Says Russia's MiG-31 Fighter Jets 'suspected' Of Violating Its Airspace

Two Russian MiG-31 fighter jets are believed to have violated Finnish airspace on Thursday, August 18. Finland's Defence Ministry said that two Russian MiG-31 fighter jets were suspected of violating the airspace in the Gulf of Finland off the southern coast at around 9:40 am (local time). Finnish Defence Ministry's Communications Chief Kristian Vakkuri told YLE that the suspected violation took place for around two minutes near Porvoo city.

"Two Russian MIG-31 fighter jets are suspected of violating Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Finland off Porvoo on the morning of August 18, 2022. In the same context, the Air Force performed an operational identification flight," Finnish Defence Ministry said in the statement.

The Russian fighter jets are suspected to have travelled for about one kilometre in Helsinki's airspace. In response to Russia's suspected violation, Finland Air Force sent up an operational reconnaissance flight. Kristian Vakkuri stated that Finland has initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident and added that the Defence Ministry will provide further details later on. The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with the Russian Embassy in Helsinki and called for explanation of suspected violation.

Ulkoministeriö on ollut yhteydessä Venäjän Helsingin-suurlähetystöön ja pyytänyt selvitystä epäillystä ilmatilaloukkauksesta. https://t.co/yAuqrCOjKO — MFA Finland 🇫🇮 (@Ulkoministerio) August 18, 2022

As per the YLE news report, a Russian Mi-17 transport helicopter violated Finnish airspace twice on the same day in May. The investigation carried out by Finland did not consider the Russian helicopter violations "serious." It is pertinent to note here that Finland which shares a border with Norway, Sweden and Russia submitted an official application for membership in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in May. Before Finland applied for NATO membership, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart that the ties between the two nations could be "negatively affected" if Helsinki goes ahead with its NATO membership plan.

Russia deploys warplanes to westernmost Baltic region

Earlier on August 18, the Russian Defence Ministry said that it has deployed warplanes armed with hypersonic missiles to the westernmost Baltic region of the country, according to AP. According to Russia, the fighter jets which have been deployed will be kept on round-the-clock alert. The Russian Defence Ministry said that three MiG-31 fighter jets with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles landed at the Chkalovsk air base in the Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad. The Defence Ministry of Russia noted that the decision regarding the deployment of fighter jets has been taken as part of "additional measures of strategic deterrence." The deployment of warplanes armed with hypersonic missiles comes at a time when Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than 170 days.

