Finland 'will Monitor PKK More Closely': FM Haavisto Tells Turkey Amid Helsinki's NATO Bid

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said that his country can assure Turkey that the PKK terror group’s connections in the country are monitored more closely, TRT reported. As Finland inches forwards toward NATO accession, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan said that he would block Helsinki’s attempt to join the alliance if it does not halt what he deems as its support for Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-- an organisation labelled as terrorist and banned by the Erdogan administration.

"We can certainly give such guarantees to Türkiye. Since the PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation in Europe, it's important that we do our part not to allow any preparations for terrorist activity on Finnish soil," Haavisto told state broadcaster Yle on Sunday.

Turkish war on Kurds

For years, the Turkish administration has been engaged in an armed conflict with various Kurdish insurgent groups including PKK who have demanded separation from Turkey to create an independent Kurdistan or to secure autonomy and greater political and cultural rights for Kurds inside the Republic of Turkey. PKK, itself has been labelled as a terror outlet not only by Turkey but also by the US and the EU. On Sunday, the Finnish lawmaker reckoned that his country and Ankara could resolve issues related to the Kurds but added that it could take a few weeks.

This comes as Finnish President Sauli Niinistö had a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation. During the talks, Erdogan urged his Finnish counterpart to ditch financial and political support for 'terrorist' groups threatening Turkey’s national security. He warned that ignoring the threat of terrorist organisations is not in the spirit of NATO.

The Turkish President's Office issued a statement which said that President Erdogan stated that disregarding the threat posed by terrorist organisations to a NATO ally is contrary to the alliance's ethos. He further noted that it is Ankara's natural right to expect respect and support for Turkey's lawful and relentless fight against a clear threat to national security and the lives of its citizens. For joining NATO, the consent of all its members is required.

(Image: AP)