Newly-elected Finland's Prime Minister Promises To Keep Posting On Instagram

Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin said that she will restore stability to her country alongside saying that she will continue to post on Instagram after being appointed as the World's youngest Prime Minister with a women-centric cabinet. While talking to a local media outlet, Marin said that her appointment gave her the perfect opportunity to tell everyone about Finland, adding that the government holds the responsibility to maintain a sense of stability in the country.

Need to rebuild trust

The Social Democrat stated that one of her first actions as the PM would be to rebuild trust between the coalition partners. However, she did not reveal her plan on how she would achieve it. Talking about her frequent use of social media, Marin said that she was a politician who represented the younger generation, adding that she was an individual, a normal person even though she was the Prime Minister. Marin said that she will not change her way but will be more careful in what she will say in the future.

Read: Finland: Check Out The 5 Coolest Things To Do In This European Paradise

World's youngest Prime Minister

Finland appointed Sanna Marin as its new Prime Minister, making her the world's youngest PM at 34 years of age. The Social Democratic Party's leader was appointed as the PM after Antti Rinne resigned in the month of June. According to reports, the council of the SDP voted 32-29 to appoint Marin as the PM. Talking to local media outlets, Marin said that it is a long road ahead in order to rebuild trust among the people after having won votes by a narrow margin ahead of rival Antti Lindtman.

Read: Conman Sets Up Fake Russia Border With Finland To Trick Migrants

Marin has been the SDP's vice chairwoman and a lawmaker since the year 2015 and served as Finland's transport and communications minister before she assumed the post of the Prime Minister. According to reports, members of the Social Democratic Party along with four other coalition parties that they promised to honour the government program agreed i.e. to put a complete end economic belt-tightening that was introduced by the Centre Party to help the country out of recession.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who also happens to be the world's oldest serving PM said that it would be ideal for the world's youngest Prime Minister, Finland's Sanna Marin to seek advice from old people. While talking to an international media outlet, Mohamad said that senior leaders believed in the thinking of young politicians, adding that is important to take into account experience and advice of old people.

Read: Algerian Court Convicts 2 Ex-prime Ministers Of Corruption

Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Irks Donald Trump With Digital Sales Tax

(With inputs from agencies)