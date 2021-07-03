Fire Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico After Gas Pipeline Leak, Watch Video

A massive fire erupted in the Gulf of Mexico after an underwater gas pipeline reportedly ruptured. Mexico’s state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex said that a gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked ablaze. Pemex reported a leak in the submarine pipeline, 150 metres from the Ku-Maloob-Zaap’s Ku-C satellite platform in the Campeche Sound.

Fire erupted in Gulf of Mexico

Pemex reported a leak at 5:15 am on June 2 in the submarine pipeline. The incident was dealt with security protocols that were activated, the company said in a statement. The state oil company then began to “close the interconnection valves in the pipeline, extinguishing the fire and the gas emanation” to control the fire by 10:45 am.

#Pemex informa que se registró una fuga de gas en un ducto submarino con presencia de fuego en el mar, a 150 metros de la plataforma satélite KU-C, perteneciente al Activo de Producción Ku-Maloob-Zaap. El fuego se extinguió a las 10:45 am.https://t.co/EoNsfI4Pxv pic.twitter.com/SsenwknnVO — Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) July 2, 2021

Pemex said that nobody was injured in the incident. The footage of the fire incident shows boats near the flames in the ocean. It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak had caused. The cause of the fire remains unknown until now but the company has said that it will carry out an analysis to find the cause of the incident.

Fire registered in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico 🇲🇽



400 meters from the Ku-Charly platform (within the Ku Maloob Zaap Integral Production Asset).



A valve on a submarine line has burst and caused the fire 🔥



It's been out of control for over 8 hours 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3ojaRrzrwa — 💥 Best Videos & Content 🎥💥 (@ClickFollowBOOM) July 2, 2021

That's how two elements collided in the Gulf of Mexico. The fire started under water — there was a leak on the "Pemex" gas pipeline, and then an explosion💥

The fire🔥🔥 is extinguished by three tankers. They don't let it spread. It is still unknown about the victims ... hell! pic.twitter.com/2MMEk84MrS — KisiPisi (@PisiKisi) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, fire broke in Hong Kong's Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter in the early hours of June 27. The fire engulfed over 30 boats, resulting in the sinking of at least 10, according to AP. Firefighters rescued 35 people from the vessel and one person who felt unwell was hospitalised. Firefighters used 11 fireboat monitors, six jets and mobilised four breathing apparatus team to extinguish the fire. The fire broke out at 2:30 am in Hong Kong's Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter. The fire incident was upgraded to No.3 alarm fire just over two hours later, reported RTHK. The fire was brought under control more than six hours later.

IMAGE: ClickFollowBOOM/Twitter

Inputs from AP