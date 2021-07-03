Last Updated:

Fire Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico After Gas Pipeline Leak, Watch Video

A massive fire erupted in the Gulf of Mexico after a underwater gas pipeline reportedly ruptured. Pemex reported a leak on June 2 in the submarine pipeline.

Mexico

A massive fire erupted in the Gulf of Mexico after an underwater gas pipeline reportedly ruptured. Mexico’s state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex said that a gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked ablaze. Pemex reported a leak in the submarine pipeline, 150 metres from the  Ku-Maloob-Zaap’s Ku-C satellite platform in the Campeche Sound.

Fire erupted in Gulf of Mexico

Pemex reported a leak at 5:15 am on June 2 in the submarine pipeline. The incident was dealt with security protocols that were activated, the company said in a statement. The state oil company then began to “close the interconnection valves in the pipeline, extinguishing the fire and the gas emanation” to control the fire by 10:45 am.

Pemex said that nobody was injured in the incident. The footage of the fire incident shows boats near the flames in the ocean. It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak had caused. The cause of the fire remains unknown until now but the company has said that it will carry out an analysis to find the cause of the incident. 

IMAGE: ClickFollowBOOM/Twitter

Inputs from AP

