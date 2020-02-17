Fire Fight Australia: Queen, Adam Lambert Recreate Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set

In an attempt to help those affected by the deadly bushfires in Australia, British rock band Queen performed at the ANZ Olympic Stadium as a part of their Fire Fight Australia fundraising initiative. The show was performed by original band members Roger Taylor and Brian May as they recreated their 1986 Live Aid concert set. The fundraiser was headlined by Adam Lambert which reportedly helped raise more than $6.5 million.

"FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY, @officialqueenmusic, fronted by singer @adamlambert, performed the Band’s Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set for #FireFightAustralia!"

The British band was among many who performed at Fire Fight Australia that included Ronan Keating, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, John Farnham, 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Newton-John, Grinspoon and Lee Kernaghan.

Fire Fight Australia thanks all the attendees

Fire Fight Australia thanked everyone who attended the concert on their official Instagram handle.

"Power to the people! We're so proud to announce that YOU have raised more than $9.5 million towards national bushfire relief"

"A passionate sold-out audience of 75,000 fans at Sydney's ANZ Stadium enjoyed 9.5-hours of stunning performances from international and Australian superstars at #FireFightAustralia. ⁠THANK YOU ALL!⁠"





Australia has been subject to devastating wildfires for months and just last week, the Rural Fire Service in New South Wales declared that the fire in the area had been contained. It was also the first time since the bushfire season began late last year that the NSW was in a position to make such an announcement. The department further credited the success in containing wildfires to the “Bravehearts” who were at the forefront of the relief work.

In what has been a very traumatic, exhausting and anxious bush fire season so far, for the first time this season all bush and grass fires in NSW are now contained.

It has taken a lot of work by firefighters, emergency services and communities to get to this point. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/RhqmcYhJ1j — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 13, 2020

