Fire In Hong Kong Skyscraper Tsim Sha Tsu, At Least Two People Injured

At least two people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital in one of Hong Kong’s major shopping districts on Thursday night after a fire erupted at an under-construction skyscraper. According to the South China Morning Post, the building was engulfed in flames after scaffolding caught fire in Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

The victims are said to be motorists. After the incident, they were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. As of now, the conditions of the injured are not clear, however, they are being treated at the hospital. Notably, flames were seen on the bamboo scaffolding around the building at around 12:35 am local. According to the police officials, four other buildings nearby also caught fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

As firefighters battled to end the blaze, the fire on some top floors became worse, and explosions were also heard. Two jets were also deployed by the fire department, and two teams with breathing equipment to contain the blaze were also put to use. According to the outlet, burning material and sparks were also seen drifting around the area. Also, a five-star Sheraton Hotel and Hermes House, located nearby in an office building, came under threat due to the blaze.

Image: PTI/Representative