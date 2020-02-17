Australian Firefighter Who Made Derogatory Comments Against PM Claims He's Been Sacked

Firefighter who lashed out on Australian PM Scott Morrison and told him to “get f****d” earlier this year revealed that he has got sacked from the NSW Rural Fire Services that he was working for. It all started when, Paul Parker from Nelligen, New South Wales, while driving his fire truck when he noticed a news crew. He immediately stopped and made some abusive and derogatory comments on the PM before asking them to convey his message to him, international media reported.

Irked by PM Scott Morrison

After the video hit the internet, Parker became the face of the bushfire crisis. However, following the incident, he claimed that he was fired from the NSW Rural Fire services, international media reported. Speaking to media reporters, he said that he is not a political person but Scott Morisson’s comment that Firefighters should not be paid for working during what was termed as country’s worst fire season and that they enjoy battling blazes really irked him.

He then went on to say that a captain from another brigade within Bateman’s bay came out and said that he was “finished” because of his allegations and foul language used against the PM while representing the RFS. He also criticised the government saying that nothing good comes out of the parliament. He added that the lawmakers should come and have a look at what the firefighters were going through, international media report. Meanwhile, the Rural Fire Services has denied that Parker has been dismissed from his job.

Meanwhile, users across the country have given mixed reactions on the news of his dismissal. Here are a few:

