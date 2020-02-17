The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Australian Firefighter Who Made Derogatory Comments Against PM Claims He's Been Sacked

Rest of the World News

Firefighter who lashed out on Australian PM Scott Morrison and told him to “get f****d” earlier this year revealed that he has got sacked from the NSW RFS

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australian

Firefighter who lashed out on Australian PM Scott Morrison and told him to “get f****d” earlier this year revealed that he has got sacked from the NSW Rural Fire Services that he was working for. It all started when, Paul Parker from Nelligen, New South Wales, while driving his fire truck when he noticed a news crew. He immediately stopped and made some abusive and derogatory comments on the PM before asking them to convey his message to him, international media reported. 

Irked by PM Scott Morrison 

After the video hit the internet, Parker became the face of the bushfire crisis. However, following the incident, he claimed that he was fired from the NSW Rural Fire services, international media reported. Speaking to media reporters, he said that he is not a political person but Scott Morisson’s comment that Firefighters should not be paid for working during what was termed as country’s worst fire season and that they enjoy battling blazes really irked him.

Read: Mega Concert In Sydney For Bushfire Relief

He then went on to say that a captain from another brigade within Bateman’s bay came out and said that he was “finished” because of his allegations and foul language used against the PM while representing the RFS. He also criticised the government saying that nothing good comes out of the parliament. He added that the lawmakers should come and have a look at what the firefighters were going through, international media report. Meanwhile, the Rural Fire Services has denied that Parker has been dismissed from his job.

Read: This Lizard Is Selling His Paintings To Raise Money For Australia Bushfire Fund

Meanwhile, users across the country have given mixed reactions on the news of his dismissal. Here are a few:

Read: GM Says It's Pulling Out Of Australia, NZ, Thailand

Read: China Calls Australia’s Ban On Huawei ‘thorny Issue’, Accuses Of Discrimination

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
MVA'S FIGHT FOR MHADA CHIEF'S POST
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
AKHILESH FUMES AT 'JAI SHRI RAM'