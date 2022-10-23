Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, witnessed a raging fire that began on Friday night along one of the mountain’s most popular trekking routes, BBC reported. Onlookers witnessed thick plumes of smoke and large flames on the slopes as firefighters in Tanzania attempted to extinguish the fire.

While the reason behind the fire and the amount of destruction it has caused remains unclear for now, no casualties have been reported in the area. The incident comes two years after another fire raged on the mountain and devastated hectares of land. Videos of the recent incident uploaded on social media feature flames engulfing the forestland on the mountain, emitting thick smoke. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote: “Unless they use a plane, wildfire is tricky.” Another user added, “sad.”

Kilimanjaro regional head Nurdin Babu, in a conversation with local journalists, said that an aircraft that was sent to the location was unable to make a suitable landing due to a lack of visibility caused by the smoke. According to the Tanzania National Parks Authority, over 300 personnel including police officers, emergency workers, firefighters, and rangers were sent to the area to bring the fire under control.

All you need to know about Africa's highest mountain

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano which is situated in the east African country of Tanzania. At a height of 19,341feet, Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in the African continent and is a key attraction for tourists and hikers from across the world. Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira are its three volcanic cones.

Apart from travellers, the mountain also attracts scientists and researchers, who have been studying its dwindling glaciers and have estimated that they could disappear between 2025 and 2035. Nonetheless, Mount Kilimanjaro continues to have a rich ecosystem of flora and fauna, thanks to its lush green lands and humid temperatures.