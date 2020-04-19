16-year-old Iranian Alireza Firouzja topples Chess King; Defeats 'greatest' Magnus Carlsen

Alireza Firouzja, a 16-year-old Iranian chess prodigy, has won the final of the Banter Blitz Cup by defeating the erstwhile Chess prodigy - World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. Firouzja defeated the Norwegian chess master in a historic 8.5-7.5 in the final of the online quickfire knockout contest, where players must comment verbally on their moves, and their opponents, during the game.

After claiming the $14,000 prize, the Iranian becomes the second-youngest player to reach the 2700 Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) rating. These rankings govern international chess competitions. After 7 months and 131 matches, the series of three-minute games involving 128 contestants ended in a final between the world champion since 2013 and the rising superstar Firouzja from Iran.

The world's number one player Magnus Carlsen didn't underestimate Firouzja, and called him his biggest challenge. Firouzja initially rose to fame when he came in second to Carlsen in the Moscow World Blitz in December. And after losing the 90-minute contest, Carlsen paid his respects to the teenager and called him 'amazingly strong'.

Playing under a different flag

As the Iran government strongly discourages its citizens from competing against Israelis as a sign of protest against the country and a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the teenage grandmaster plays under the flag of FIDE, the global chess organization, after leaving his native Iran to avoid government restrictions. Firouzja moved to France at the end of 2019 with his father so he could compete against Israeli opponents.

