First Black Government Was Installed In Bahamas On This Day In 1967; Know More

The Bahamas formed the country’s first black-led government with the support of the sole Labour Party MP Randol Fawkes today, i.e., January 16, in 1967. The Labour Party was a minor political party in the Bahamas and in 1962 general elections it was only able to secure a single seat, taken by Fawkes. However, in 1967 elections, Fawkes retained his seat, in which the United Bahamian Party and the Progressive Liberal Party won 18 seats each.

The result of the 1967 elections was a tie, but in a reversal of the previous election, the PLP was able to receive a lower share of the vote than the UBP, therefore, forming the first black-led government. Following the election, Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, who is regarded as the ‘Father of the Nation’ of the Bahamas, became the first black premier of the Colony of the Bahamas Islands from 1967 to 1969. He was then elected as the first Prime Minister of the Bahamas from 1969 to 1992.

The Bahamas during Black govt term

It is worth noting that the modern political development in the Bahamas had begun after World War II. The first political parties were formed in the 1950s. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was formed in 1953 and the United Bahamian Party was formed in 1956. Bahamians achieved self-government in 1964, with Sir Roland Symonette, of the United Bahamian Party, as the first Premier. The Island achieved full independence as a Commonwealth realm within the Commonwealth of Nations on 10 July 1973.

During the black government’s term, Bahamas had benefited from tourism and foreign investment. Pindling had led the nation to independence from Great Britain. He also introduced social security measures in the form of the National Insurance Scheme and the formation of the College of The Bahamas, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, among many others. Based on the twin pillars of tourism and offshore finance, the Bahamian economy has prospered since the 1950s. However, there remain significant challenges in areas such as education, health care, housing, international narcotics trafficking and illegal immigration from Haiti.

