Luxembourg Becomes First Country In The World To Introduce Free Public Transport

In a bid to curb the traffic jams, Luxembourg has become the first country in the world to introduce free public transport from March 1. According to the reports, the transport ministry said that this is the first time that the decision to provide free public transport has covered the entire country. The step has been taken to regulate and reduce the traffic congestion on the streets, as per international media reports. This decision will help every person to save around 100 euros (USD 110) per year.

READ: New Zealand Travel Tips: Best Modes Of Transport In New Zealand

Free public transport will cost € 41 million

As per the reports, the free transport system will not include first-class travel tickets on trains and certain night bus services. The use of buses, trams and trains will be free of charge. According to a survey conducted in 2018, people in Luxembourg mostly travel in their private cars while buses are only used for 32 per cent of trips to work. On the other hand, trains account for 19 per cent, as per international media reports.

READ: Can Transport Minister Come To Explain Govt Proposal For Introducing EVs, Asks SC

Ur Excellency, CONGRATULATIONS 2U, starting1st Mars Luxembourg be the First Country in the WORLD *FREE Public Transport* also for visitors. That's sure will make million people in Luxembourg and around the world Happy n proud, as Luxembourg lucky have U as their great Leader. GBU — Emmy Lalonde (@aegle07) February 28, 2020



The revolutionary introduction of free public transport will cost € 41 million a year and will be financed by taxes. As per the reports, the construction work for trams is the main reason for congestion and traffic jams on the streets in Luxembourg. Although a particular section of the area has been covered by tram and is in operation since 2017 but the construction work is expected to continue till the entire area plan is complete.

READ: Delhi Police Creates Green Corridor From IGI Airport For Heart Transportation

READ: Greece: Ferries, Urban Transport Halted By Strikes