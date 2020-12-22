First COVID-19 Cases Reported In Antarctica, 36 People Infected At Chilean Base

As many as 36 at the Chilean research center and at army base reportedly tested positive to the novel coronavirus in Antarctica on December 21. With cases reported among 26 servicemen and at least 10 maintenance contractors in Antarctica’s General Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme research base, the pandemic has now spread across all 7 continents of the world. According to the Spanish-language news outlet 24 Horas, the Chilean armed forces said in a statement that they were able to timely contain the further outbreak that might have posed risks on the wildlife. All members of the research team and armed forces were initially quarantined and later were transported to the city of Punta Arenas in Chile.

According to a Guardian report, the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs had issued warnings when the continent had remained free of the virus that the outbreak might lead to devastating consequences due to the continent’s temperature and climatic conditions. Additionally, the isolation and transportation of medical equipment will turn out to be another challenge due to harsh terrain conditions. As per the report, the crew members on board the vessel assisting one of 13 active Chilean bases in Antarctica has also tested positive. The base in the Antarctic Peninsula is located so far extreme at the northern-most tip from Australian bases that the commute to and from Australia's bases to the East of the peninsula was strenuous due to environmental conditions and extremely cold temperature.

Read: US Congresswoman AOC Gets COVID-19 Vaccine On Instagram Live, Documents Entire Process

Read: WHO: New Coronavirus Variant Not 'out Of Control' But Can't Be Left 'to Its Own Devices'

Summer projects halted

Marine biologist Nadescha Zwerschke told 24 Horas that amid her stay at the Rothera Research Station for the scientific research on the marine food system in the continent, it was almost surreal how the continent had remained COVID-19 free on the globe. At least 1,000 scientists and researchers in the continent, including across the South Pole had halted ongoing summer projects to ensure that the virus was not brought into the continent. The testing had commenced in early February to isolate any potential cases with symptoms.

Read: BioNTech CEO Confident Vaccine Will Work On UK Variant

Read: New Coronavirus Strain Explained: What Is The New Variant And What Is Mutant COVID?