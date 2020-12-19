Firsts In 2020: First Woman VP To No Crowd In Matches; Things That Happened For First Time

2020 has been one of the gloomiest years in over a century, mostly because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has affected millions of families across the world. With the pandemic itself a first in nearly 100 years, there are other things that can make up the list from a range of categories, including politics, entertainment, and sports. Let's rewind the year to check out some of the historic moments that occurred in 2020 and will remain etched forever in people's minds for being 'firsts'.

First woman vice-president-elect Kamala Harris

Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris created history last month after she became the first woman in the United States history to become vice-president-elect. Not just that, Harris is also the first woman of South Asian descent to be elected for the position. In August, Harris created history after she became the first Black and Indian-American woman to be nominated as vice-president candidate by a major party.

Sporting events without spectators

For the first time in recorded history, football matches and some other sports events were held without spectators across the world due to COVID-19 concerns. Which started as a preventive measure in Europe, later became a norm across the world as organisers started to conduct sports events without spectators. Several global tournaments were held without people, including the English Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, and the Indian Premier League.

SpaceX, first private company to send humans in space

American firm SpaceX became the first private company in the world to send humans to space after it collaborated with NASA to send crew members to the International Space Station. The Elon Musk-owned company used its Falcon 9 rocket to send two NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS in may this year. SpaceX also brought them back safely to earth in August.

TIME's first 'Kid of the Year'

15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao has become the first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’ by TIME for her contribution to using technology against issues such as contaminated drinking water, opioid addiction, and cyberbullying. The magazine chose the “brilliant” teenager for her “astonishing work” in tackling social issues. Rao was selected from a pool of more than 5,000 nominees as TIME’s first ‘Kid of the Year’.

Parasite, first non-English film to win Oscar for Best Picture

South Korean black comedy thriller Parasite became the first non-English film to win an Oscar award for Best Picture in the Academy's 92-year-old history. Film director Bong Joon-ho won the Oscar for Best Director. The film also won two other awards at the Academy this year including Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

