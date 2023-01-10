Five Million Children Died Before Their Fifth Birthday In 2021, Finds UN Report

Five million children died before turning five last year, nearly half dying before their first birthday, according to a new report published by the UN Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality. The report, published Tuesday, shows a drop in mortality rates since the year 2000, but says that not enough progress has been made over the last 12 years.

"Sadly, the 2.3 million newborns who died in the first month of life isn't a significant reduction from the 2.5 million babies who died in their first month in 2017," Dr Vandana Tripathi, director of a family planning programme at NGO EngenderHealth, told Guardian.

Death figures are the highest in sub-Saharan Africa, where children are more 15 times more likely to die in childhood compared to their North American and European counterparts.

Despite significant reductions in maternal mortality, sub-Saharan African still has a long way to go in providing quality childbirth care, particularly for obstetric emergencies, Tripathi said.

1.9 million stillbirths in 2021

A whopping 1.9 million stillbirths were reported in 2021. Of them, 77% were from South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Women in these regions see a seven times higher risk of stillbirth compared to women in North America and Europe. More than 40% stillbirths happen while mothers are in labour. Meanwhile, children face risk of contracting serious diseases like malaria. diarrhoea and pneumonia, 28 days after birth, the UN said.

“Every day, far too many parents are facing the trauma of losing their children, sometimes even before their first breath. Such widespread, preventable tragedy should never be accepted as inevitable,” said Vidhya Ganesh, the director of data analytics, planning and monitoring at Unicef.