Five Rockets From Afghanistan Land On Uzbekistan's Border Town Of Termez; No Fatalities

On Tuesday July 5, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry stated that five rockets fell on a town called Termez in south Uzbekistan and it is being presumed that the rockets were launched from their neighbouring country Afghanistan.

Termez is a small town of 1.4 lakh people in the South of Uzbekistan right next to the border of Afghanistan.

Four of the rockets hit the Majnuntol neighbourhood and one hit a football stadium as they landed at around 4:20 pm. The Uzbek Foreign Ministry reports that none of the missiles detonated, resulting in no fatalities or significant destruction, with the exception of minor damage to four private houses.

"Currently, the competent authorities of Uzbekistan, together with the Afghan side, are implementing the necessary measures to establish the causes of the incident," the statement from the Ministry said.

The current situation of protest-hit Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on July 2 declared a month-long state of emergency beginning July 3 as protests against the amendment of the Uzbek Constitution turned violent.

This move by the President comes on the back of public protests that erupted earlier this week in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region after the government planned to amend the constitution, removing its 'autonomous' status.

The rare mass discontent broke out after Tashkent announced to hold a referendum for renewing the constitution which will strip Karakalpakstan of its sovereign status. It is to be noted that the current provisions in the Uzbek constitution identify Karakalpakstan as a sovereign republic that has the right to secede by holding a general election.

According to a Sputnik report, people believed that the presidential proposal to amend the autonomous status would revoke their right to secede, which resulted in widespread rage among people. “On July 1, starting at about 15.00 (10:00 GMT), some citizens of Karakalpakstan, as a result of a misinterpretation of the constitutional reforms being carried out in the republic,… protested in Nukus, after which they gathered on the territory of the central Dekhkan market and organised an illegal demonstration,” the Uzbek Interior Ministry said in a statement.

For the unversed, Karakalpakstan is an autonomous urban-style settlement located in northwestern Uzbekistan. It is home to about 19 lakh people, of the ethnic Karakalpak community, who speak Turkish. As reported by RFERL, Nukus shares close ties with Russia as it was a part of the Soviet Socialist Republic before becoming part of Uzbekistan in 1936.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP