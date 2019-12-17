Five Tech Giants Named In Lawsuit Over Deaths, Injuries Of Child Miners

World's leading tech giants- Google, Microsoft, Tesla, Dell and Apple have been allegedly accused of being an aid and abetting the death of child workers in Cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to reports, families of the Congolese children workers said that their children were killed while working in the mines that fished out Cobalt used in making smartphones, electric cars and laptops.

Lawsuit against leading tech giants

According to reports, a lawsuit filed against the companies was filed by International Rights Advocates on behalf of 14 plaintiffs from the DRC. The families of victims and all the injured children are asking for damages based on accusations of forced labour, and intention to cause emotional distress. The lawsuit states that all the mentioned companies acted as an aid to mining companies that earned profits from exploiting Congolese children.

They were pressurised to work in conditions dangerous for them that ultimately claimed the lives of a few children and led to a few more suffering serious injuries. The plaintiffs said that their children were illegally working for a UK based mining firm by the name of Glencore. The papers filed in court said that cobalt extracted from mines owned by Glencore is sold to Umicore that goes on to sell Cobalt used to make batteries to Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla.

The court documents further state that children of the plaintiffs were forced to work in the mines due to extreme poverty and earned a mere $2 for an entire day's work, mining for cobalt in tunnels with no lights. The families claimed that their children were killed when tunnels collapsed, adding that a few other children became paralyzed or suffered life-threatening injuries. One of the accusations against the tech giants states that the companies were well aware that the cobalt used to make batteries was linked to children working in dangerous conditions alongside forced child labour.

Cobalt

Cobalt is a very important component to power lithium-ion batteries used in a lot of gadgets made by Google, Apple, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla. According to reports, the demand for Cobalt had increased three folds in the last five years and is expected to increase two folds by the end of 2020. More than 60 per cent is in the Democratic Republic of Congo, considered to be one of the poorest countries in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)