Five-year-old Boy Lauded For Saving 7 Family Members From House Fire

In an act of bravery, a five-year-old boy saved the lives of his seven family members from a house fire on Sunday. According to media reports, the incident took place in Bartow County in the United States where the boy named Noah saved the lives of his family members and their pet dog. Bartow County Fire Department shared the story on Facebook where they credited the boy for the incredible feat. In their Facebook post the Bartow County Fire Department wrote that Noah Woods woke up to smoke and flames when he was sleeping in his bedroom along with his 2-year-old sister.

An act of bravery

According to reports, Noah woke up and saw flames in his bedroom that is when he grabbed his little sister and made his way out of the house through an open window. After securing his sister, Noah went back inside and brought his dog out of the house to safety. Noah then went next door to his uncle's house and informed him about the fire who then went along with the five-year-old and alerted the rest of the family members. After some time firefighter arrived at the scene and the family members were treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. Noah's house suffered massive damage as it was completely charred by the fire.

According to Bartow County Fire Department, the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical outlet in Noah's bedroom. The post that the fire department shared on Facebook has garnered more than 25,000 likes and has been shared over 17,000 times. Bartow County Fire Department facilitated Noah with the lifesavers award and named him an honorary firefighter. Many people took to the post to appreciate the bravery of the young boy as one user wrote, "Unbelievable! What a true little hero. I know of several grown adults that wouldn't have done that. You're a brave brave young man. You should be honored and shown to the whole world not just locally."

