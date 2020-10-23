Flash Flood Warning System Launched For South Asian Countries To Provide Alerts In Advance

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 22 launched a dedicated Flash Flood Guidance services that will help warn about flash floods in advance. The system, which is the first of its kind for South Asian countries, will be jointly shared by India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. The system, which has been entrusted to India by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), will warn of threats six hours in advance and of risks 24 hours in advance.

WHO gave the responsibility of Regional Centre of South Asia Flash Flood Guidance System for coordination, development and its implementation to India because the country has highly advanced capabilities with respect to computing power, Numerical Weather Prediction, vast observational network (ground, air, and space-based), and an internationally acclaimed Weather Forecasting System.

The system was launch via a video link on Thursday and guests from all participating nations attended the virtual event. From India, Shri G.V.V. Sarma IAS, Member Secretary NDMA, Dr. Rajendra Kumar Jain, Chairman, Central Water Commission, and Dr. M. Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department and Permanent Representative of India with WMO, took part in the virtual event.

'System has in-depth science'

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the system will provide the necessary products in real-time to support the development of warnings for flash floods about 6-12 hours in advance at the watershed level with a resolution of 4kmx4km for the Flash Flood prone South Asian countries. India's meteorological department had tested the system in the recently concluded monsoon season in the country. "The system has in-depth science, dynamics, and diagnostics to provide guidance for the possible occurrences of flash floods at the local level," said the statement.

