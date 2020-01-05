Israel: Flash Floods Caused By Rain Kills Two Trapped In Flooded Elevator

Flash floods in Tel Aviv on January 4 has forced a complete shut down in some parts of the city. It has till now claimed lives of two people who were trapped in an elevator which had stopped working due to the floods.

Elevator had short-circuited

The elevator in question was in a residential building, in the parking level when it stopped working due to flooding which caused the two victims to get trapped. Divers were called in to assist with the rescue efforts. On Saturday, Israel received 74 millimetres of rain which caused flash floods in the city. At least one street in Tel Aviv has collapsed under the weight of the water, while floodwaters are receding and the residents have been advised to remain vigilant.

Alfred Jadid who is the owner of the building blamed emergency services for taking too long. According to bystanders, emergency services arrived 30-60 minutes after the call was made.

Rescue officials had to use scuba gear to rescue the two people trapped in the elevator. The man who was 35 years old was in critical condition when he was taken out of the elevator. He later died at the hospital. The other victim who was a woman (30) was also taken out in critical condition and efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

The intense rain was caused due to a low-pressure system which also caused thunderstorms. The storm was moving through, parts of Tel Aviv received more than 10% of their annual rainfall in just a couple of hours. Several people had to be rescued as they were trapped in their cars.

Two people die when elevator floods: Man and woman declared dead after elevator floods in Tel Aviv. https://t.co/HSyGvQ3zWa ArutzSheva pic.twitter.com/EYF3BWut7k — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) January 4, 2020

