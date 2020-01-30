Flex Economy Design Called Most 'socially Awkward' Airline Seat Ever

A new idea for an economic class seating in aeroplanes was recently submitted in the Crystal Cabin Award 2020, an international award that acknowledges excellence in aircraft interior innovation. According to reports, the Flex lounge idea by Heinkel group structures around a seat of four people facing each other. The concept focuses on families and friends and the leg space between the two sets of chairs is very narrow, making it a socially awkward situation for all those who do not know each other.

Is 'Flex Lounge' socially awkward?

According to reports, the 'Flex Lounge' concept states that it will only be available to passengers after the flight takes off and the seats would be reconfigured by the crew on board. Heinkel group's idea made it to the shortlist of potential winners at the Crystal Cabin Award 2020.

The Germany-based company shared its entry at the awards on social media platform Facebook.

"Heinkel Group has entered the CCA shortlist and applies for Crystal Cabin Award 2020. Heinkel Group presents the Flex Lounge, a new concept to have a flexible configuration for seat rows in the Economy Class for the Long Haul Flights. Our concept, the Flex Lounge, gives the opportunity to book the first two-seat rows and make it your own private little area. Your time together starts after take-off! The Flex Lounge allows families and groups of friends to have an affordable privacy space during flights. The backrest of the first seat row can easily be moved by the flight attendants to create a communal space for a group of four people. If not booked, the seat row can be used in the standard configuration without any loss of cost for the airline."

According to reports, the 2020 edition's winners will be spread across eight categories and the names will be announced on March 31 at the Aircraft Interiors Expo located in Hamburg, Germany.

Crystal Cabin Awards

The Crystal Cabin Award was first given in the year 2007 at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg. All the entries are judged by an international panel comprising of more than 20 academic scholars, representatives of airlines and aircraft manufacturers, engineers and journalists. The panel goes on to shortlist three finalists in each of the eight categories. The shortlist is finalised four weeks before the Aircraft Interiors Expo starts.

