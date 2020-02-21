Flight Attendant Leaves Daily Flyers In Splits With Hilarious Safety Drill

Flight attendant on a WestJet plane heading to Atlanta has left people in splits with his hilarious safety drill. A user recently took to Twitter to post a video which showed the attendant using gestures to turn the otherwise monotonous safety drill into something that left audiences amused.

Uses body language

The video which was posted on Twitter shows the flight attendant using body language to liven up the safety briefing and soon has the whole plane in splits. Watch it here:

The video has taken the internet by storm with many people lauding his efforts. The post has garnered nearly 1.5 thousand likes in just a few hours. Reads what people had to say:

Usually frequent fliers don't really pay attention to these instructions. But this guy here with his clever tactics made sure that even though for entertainment people did see what he was showing. @WestJet should reward this employee for this creativity in his job. — Nikhil Sharma (@nikhildilli) July 4, 2019

If possible plz make it a part of your Cabin Crew Training. Very funny and innovative way of giving instructions 😄 - @airindiain @flyspicejet @airvistara @IndiGo6E — Sagar Lahoti (@Sagar_Lahoti) July 4, 2019

That guy would atleast make your journey less boredom. Good effort. — Ravindraa M Rao (@RavindraaMRao) July 4, 2019

Love the drama this guy is generating... He should be in theatre business..

Reminds me of Cam from Modern Family — Hemant Patel, CFA, CA (@hemant_patel_ca) July 4, 2019

Reminds me of many traffic constables in Indian cities who, through their creativities, make boring job so entertaining even while sending the intended message to drivers. — Proud Indian (@BabaBholenath9) July 4, 2019

