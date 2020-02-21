The Debate
Flight Attendant Leaves Daily Flyers In Splits With Hilarious Safety Drill

Rest of the World News

Flight attendant on a WestJet plane heading to US Atlanta has left people in splits with safety drill. A user recently took to Twitter to post his clip

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Flight Attendant leaves daily flyers in splits with his hilarious drill

Flight attendant on a WestJet plane heading to Atlanta has left people in splits with his hilarious safety drill. A user recently took to Twitter to post a video which showed the attendant using gestures to turn the otherwise monotonous safety drill into something that left audiences amused.

Uses body language

The video which was posted on Twitter shows the flight attendant using body language to liven up the safety briefing and soon has the whole plane in splits. Watch it here:

The video has taken the internet by storm with many people lauding his efforts. The post has garnered nearly 1.5 thousand likes in just a few hours. Reads what people had to say:

