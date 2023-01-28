Nepal's Tribhuvan Airport Halts All Services Due To Server Trouble, Restores After 2 Hours

Nepal capital Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport shut all services owing to a problem with its immigration server. Flight services were restored after nearly two hours, ANI reported.

Chief of Tribhuvan International Airport, Prem Nath Thakur said earlier, “It has been about an hour that we’re attempting to resume the flights. The international service is halted as the immigration server is not working.”

The horrifying Pokhara plane crash

The issue comes days after Yeti airlines aircraft 9N-ANC ATR-72 carrying 68 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu crashed in near Pokhara Airport on January 15, killing all the people onboard.

Mayor of Nepal Dhana Raj Acharya, while speaking to the Republic said that the mishap took place 2 kilometres away from Pokhara International Airport and considered it to be a "very tragic incident."

After a few days, a team of experts from France began its probe and also visited the accident site in Pokhara.

The nine-member team has been investigating the airlines' staff and concerned authorities to have proper knowledge about the ATR-72 aircraft crash, which claimed a lot of lives, including 5 Indian nationals.

Two Indian fighter jets crash

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, two Indian Air Force fighter jets, a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 crashed on Saturday at a training exercise, and one of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries.

In a statement, IAF stated, "Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft was on routine operational flying training mission."

It added, "One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident."