Floods And Landslides In Brazil Kill At Least 46, Rescue Teams Encounter Major Challenges

Heavy rainfall and flooding in Brazil have wreaked havoc in the country's Sao Paulo state and have claimed the lives of at least 46 people. According to ABC News, the downpours have left nearly 2,500 people displaced in the region as crucial search and rescue operations continue.

The highest number of deaths has been reported in the Brazilian city of Sao Sebastiao. On Monday, hundreds of rescuers looked for survivors across coastal towns amid the floods. Clips emerging from Brazil displayed houses nearly submerged. The disaster also resulted in widespread cancellations of the Carnival festivities, the Associated Press reported.

Brazilian servicemen also joined the search and rescue operations while facing obstacles posed by landslides, such as blocked roads. “Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations. It is a chaotic situation,” Sao Sebastiao Mayor Felipe Augusto said in a statement on social media on Sunday.

A maior tragédia da história de São Sebastião! pic.twitter.com/cj06Qf81Ep — Prefeito Felipe Augusto (@prefeitoFA) February 20, 2023

'Either you run or you die': Survivor shares ordeal

Distressed locals impacted by the floods have resorted to using boats to carry essential supplies and bring people to higher ground. One woman named Mailsa narrated her ordeal and said that a landslide damaged her house in Sao Sebastiao's Juquehy municipality as her family members barely made it out alive.

“It was very quick. Either you run or you die. It’s not possible to take anything, only your life, which is the most important thing," she said. The city mayor said that the landslides had destructed about 50 homes in the region. He also shared a series of updates and videos on the entire situation on his Twitter handle.