Two People Dead Due To Floods And Heavy Rain In Southern France

Two people were killed on December 1 by floods in the French Riviera which have been hit by fresh heavy rains a week after extreme weather left six dead, according to the authorities. A shepherd was swept away as he was trying to enter in the Var region. His body was recovered from the vehicle late Sunday night 300 metres downstream from where he was last seen.

On the other hand, the owner of a stable was found dead two hours after he washed away while grazing his animals, according to the reports.

Un hélicoptère de la sécurité civile a disparu cette nuit et emporté avec lui 3 de nos héros du quotidien, engagés dans le sud du pays.

Avec une infinie tristesse, j’adresse le soutien de la Nation tout entière à leurs familles et leurs camarades.

Red alert issued in Var, Alpes-Maritimes region

The Var region and its neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region were issued a red alert for floods. The heavy flooding and rainfall disrupted the train services and cut the A8 motorway connectivity for four hours on Sunday evening. A lot of cultural and sporting events were cancelled due to the bad weather including Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at Monaco. During the previous weekend, heavy rains caused the deaths of six people in the Var.

Three emergency workers dead

The French Interior Ministry said on Monday that three rescuers died in a helicopter crash during an overnight mission near the southern French city of Marseille. The helicopter and its three occupants were found at 1:30am local time near the town of Rove, according to the ministry. The ministry added that an investigation will reveal the exact circumstances of the actual situation. The authorities said that a pilot, an engineer and a firefighter were on board. Christophe Castaner, the Interior Minister expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased workers on Twitter.

