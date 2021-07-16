Floods In Germany Leave Over 80 Dead, More Than 1000 Missing; Rescue Operations Ongoing

At least 100 people have been reported dead while over 1300 people are reportedly missing due to flooding across western Germany. About 850 troops of the German military have been deployed in the affected areas. The gushing streams washed away cars and led to the collapse of buildings in the western cities. Rescue operations are being carried out in the affected regions.

Floods in Germany

Amid heavy rains and flooding, at least 58 people have reportedly lost their lives in parts of western Germany, local police said on Thursday. Most of the deaths have been reported in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, reported DW News. Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said the German military had deployed some 850 troops in affected areas, but the number is rising as the need is growing.

"It is a catastrophe. There are dead, missing and many are still in danger," says Malu Dreyer, President of German state of Rheinland Pfalz, hit by devastating floods.

Luxembourg, Belgium, NL, Switzerland also on flood alert as lakes and rivers burst their banks

via @innen_rlp pic.twitter.com/tFA91mRMxz — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 15, 2021

These photos from @BezRegKoeln show the devastation caused by the torrential rain and #floods in #Germany, which reportedly killed dozens of people

Our thoughts are with everyone affected

Fotos: Rhein-Erft municipality pic.twitter.com/MVLonIGVnb — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 16, 2021

Rescue operations were hampered by the fact that phone and internet connections were down in part of the region. Some villages were reduced to rubble as old brick and timber houses couldn’t withstand the sudden rush of water. Dozens of people had to be rescued from the roofs of their houses with inflatable boats and helicopters.

Hundreds of soldiers were deployed to assist in the rescue efforts. German weather service spokesman Andreas Friedrich told CNN that some of the areas have not witnessed this much rainfall in 100 years. According to the German Weather department, the rains are said to continue until Thursday, causing severe hindrances to rescue operations.

Parts of Germany are currently standing underwater, including in the southwest (though no big floods in my city), with water up to 5 meters there are already atleast 20 dead and alot missing. Scary pic.twitter.com/PQhGJBpIXS — Sassy PaleoNerd (@LikesPterosaurs) July 15, 2021

We have ignored science for way too long.



Last week London was flooding, then New York and now it's Germany, who knows what's next!!



And leaders still act like it's normal?#germanyfloods #Floods #Germany pic.twitter.com/SwzGAMRuJF — Nakabuye Hilda F. (@NakabuyeHildaF) July 15, 2021

The footage aired Thursday of the devastation caused by the heavy rainfall showed that the rescue operations team and first responders efforts were hampered due to the water-clogged roads. The help could not be reached due to the internet and phone outages across the Eifel, a risky volcanic region. German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Washington expressed grief over the flooding situation in the country. Merkel said that her thoughts were with all those who had lost loved ones or were still searching for them. She expressed concern over the affect of flooding in the coming days. Biden too paid his condolences to the people who lost their lives in the catastrophe.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP