Florence Parly Avers France Ready To Provide India Additional Rafale Planes If Needed

On December 17, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said that her country is open and ready to deliver additional Rafale fighter jets to India if it requires, ANI reported. French Defense Minister Florence Parly arrived in India, on Friday, with the goal of strengthening strategic and defence ties between the two countries. The talks are likely to cover a wide range of Indo-French defence issues, including operational defence collaboration, notably maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; an industrial and technology partnership aligned with Make in India; and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The French minister made the remark, ahead of the crucial 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. According to ANI, while speaking with Dr. Mohan Kumar, the Chairman of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries and a former Indian ambassador to France, she further added, "We are ready to answer any additional needs or requests that could be made by India. We know that an aircraft carrier will soon be delivered. Aircraft are needed. So we're open and ready to provide any other Rafale if this is India's decision."

France has already provided India with 30 Rafale fighter jets. Six more are expected to arrive in April of next year. Defence Minister Parly, speaking at an event during her tour to India, remarked that France, more than any other country, recognises the importance of India. She iterated that France is fully committed to the 'Make in India' initiative and to further integrating Indian manufacturers into their global supply chains.

ANI reported, she added, "Make-in India has been a reality for the French industry for several years particularly for defence equipment such as submarines. Second, we both promote multilateralism and the defence of rules-based international order."

France-India ties

For the 3rd Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet with his French counterpart Parly, today. The Indo-France industrial and technical relationship, which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' goal, is also slated to be a key component of today's talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French colleague Florence Parly.

This year saw numerous large Indo-French joint exercises, as well as the successful implementation of defense-related 'Make in India' initiatives, such as Rafale deliveries to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Scorpène-class submarine deployments to the Indian Navy.

In times of turmoil, both India and France are active in building world security, according to the French Defence Minister. According to her, India is one of the major contributors to the United Nations peacekeeping effort, while France contributes to international security in a variety of ways.

According to the media agency, she concluded, "we want to protect the Indo-Pacific as an open and inclusive area. It must be free from any coercion and based on compliance with international law and multilateralism."

The French Minister will also discuss the recently revealed EU Strategy for Indo-Pacific Cooperation, which has a multiplier impact on this overall approach for the area. France will make the Indo-Pacific and India a top focus when it assumes the presidency of the European Union Council on January 1, 2022, according to the embassy.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP