Flyer Fined Rs 12.36 Lakh For Throwing Coins At Plane's Engine For 'good Luck'

A first-time flyer in China was fined a whopping amount of Rs 12.36 lakh after he threw coins at the plane's engine before boarding the flight. The man named Lu Chao was travelling from a budget airline in February 2019 when he threw coins at the plane's engine for 'good luck'.

The incident came into light after Yixiu District People's Court in Anqing, Anhui province made its July 2019 order public that required Lu Chao to pay 120,000 yuan to the budget airline Lucky Air. After the court order was made public, international media picked up the story which is now going viral.

Read: Rajinikanth Takes The Promotions Of Darbar To Another Level With A Customised Airplane

28-year-old Lu Chao admitted of throwing coins at the plane's engine at Anqing Tianzhushan Airport in eastern China. When the airline staff spotted two 1 yuan coins on the ground near the plane's engine passengers were asked to deboard and the flight was cancelled as safety checks were carried out.

The airline had to arrange a replacement flight which cost them 123,000 yuan in losses, Chinese media reported. Lu in court argued that the airline should have made a prior announcement that travellers should not throw coins at the plane's engine.

Read: Patriots Rent Out Private Plane To Navy Football Team For College Game In Memphis

Lu was detained for 10 days on charges of public disorder before the airline filed a lawsuit in May and demanded compensation for the losses incurred. In 2017, an elderly woman in her 80s threw nine coins at the plane's engine she was supposed to board.

Only one out of nine coins she threw at the plane's engine hit its intended target, but that was enough to cancel the flight and forced evacuation for safety checks. The woman told police that she threw coins for "good luck" and to pray for the safety of other passengers. The woman was travelling with her husband, grandson and son-in-law.

Read: US Flies 4 Spy Planes Over Korean Peninsula After North Korea's 'Christmas Gift' Threat

Read: Appears Sharif's Health Improved By Looking At London-bound Plane: Pakistan PM Imran Khan