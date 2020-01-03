How Flying Has Changed Over The Last Decade, From Self Check-in To Online Booking

Air travel has become cheaper, safer and faster over the last ten years and more people are flying than ever and planes are being filled to capacity with smaller seats and less legroom. A lot of things have changed over the last decade and flying these days has become very convenient. Let's take a look at how it has changed.

Travel agents aren’t really a thing anymore

The travel agent industry has an estimated 9% loss of jobs from 2016 to 2026, according to the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor and Statistics. There are a lot of websites around since the late '90s and they have become very important over the last decade.

Self-service check-in kiosks at airports

Self-service check-in kiosks have been established at the airports since 2000 they’ve only really become prevalent recently. According to the 2017 SITA Passengers IT Trends Survey, 46% of travellers still prefer checking in with a human.

Almost everything is paperless now

From online booking and check-in, everything is being done in electronic mode today which results in saving a lot of paper. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), by 2004, only 19% of global tickets were electronic. The airline industry decided to move to e-ticketing entirely in 2008 to cut costs.

More people flying

As per the IATA, the airline industry saw a whooping 3.8 billion air travellers and predicted that around 7.2 billion passengers will be flying by 2035. It is almost a twofold increase as many people are choosing flights to travel.

Air travel is actually cheaper than ever

According to the reports, the price of airfare has dropped by almost 50% since 1978. The average ticket price has been decreasing since 1980 and the tickets are near to their lowest prices ever.

Flights are consistently packed

According to the reports, flights are flying at full or nearly full capacity more often which is the reason the airfares are lower. In 2018, the average passenger load factor was 80.4%, increasing steadily from around 2000 when 70% was normal, as per the reports.

