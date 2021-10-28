FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Participate In G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers Meet In Rome

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to attend the G20 joint Finance and Health Ministers' summit in the Italian capital of Rome on October 29. The visit was announced by the Ministry of Finance through a Twitter post. FM Sitharaman is expected to focus on discussing measures to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and steps to bolster preparedness and response, the tweet said.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit[sic]," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

The 16th G20 joint leaders meet is the first to be held under the Italian G20 presidency. The meeting, which is scheduled to be held on October 30 and 31, will be chaired by Italian PM Mario Draghi. The joint meet will be co-chaired by Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance alongside Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza. The meeting will take place at the Rome Convention Centre La Nuvola in the city's EUR district, as per ANI. The summit will focus on three broad pillars of action: People, Planet and Prosperity with aims to take the lead in ensuring swift international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IISD said in a statement.

The G20 consists of 19 countries as well as the European Union. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States are among the 19 countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend G20 Summit virtually

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit virtually through a video link, which will be in a similar process to the 38th ASEAN Summit that is being held today.

In other related developments, Kremlin on Wednesday stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in person owing to COVID-related concerns. However, as per media reports, he could take part in the global form remotely through a video link. The declaration came a day after the UK stressed that all national leaders must attend the summit.

(Image: PTI)