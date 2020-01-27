The Debate
The Debate
‘Follow Me For More Recipes’ Memes Take Over Twitter With Hilarious Twist

Rest of the World News

'Follow me for more recipes' memes fest has the internet bombarding Twitter with funny pictures of food along with a replica of the prepared recipe alongside.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Follow me for more recipes

A brand-new Twitter trend ‘Follow me for More Recipes’ has taken social media by storm. The users have bombarded the microblogging site with pictures of food and other eatables along with a replica of the finished recipe. The Internet has shared some of the hilarious posts under the trending hashtag #followmeformorerecipes that depicts easy food combination like an orange for an ingredient and a peeled orange for the ready dish.

Memes to portray one’s culinary skill

The aim of the movement was to portray one’s culinary skill and the netizens have diverted the idea into a humorous ‘lack of it’. Users have shared pictures of bread prepared into a toast, an unpeeled banana and a peeled one side by, a whole sausage along with the picture of a chopped one to flaunt them as gourmet expert preparation. Some of the side-splitting recipe secrets revelated by these chefs online are as follows.

 

 

Read Kobe Bryant Fan's Powerful Message In Interview Leaves Twitter Emotional

Read Giannis Antetokounmpo Deletes Twitter & Instagram Accounts In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Last week, a peculiar Twitter trend had emerged online where the political memes were circulating online that connected two images, the right was dedicated to ‘Art’ and one in the left featured an ‘Artist’. The art and the artist trend initially started with any hilarious combination of artwork and the artist that created it.

However, the trend took a political turn as the political party BJP launched several memes against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and sparked a Twitter meme brawl. The users started to bombard the internet with memes of PM Modi targeting him on serious issues like the economic slowdown and abrogation of article 370. Some even shared funny memes from the Bollywood that sent jolts of laughter across the internet. Take a look here.

 

Read US President Trump Says "no Thanks" On Twitter To Iran's Conditional Negotiation Offer

Read Twitter Loses It Over Whether Nick Jonas Has 'food Stuck In His Teeth', Singer Clarifies

Published:
COMMENT
