'For Peace & Stability': US, South Korea 'agree To Work Together' Over Taiwan Strait Issue

The United States and South Korea have agreed to cooperate on the issue of Taiwan Strait as tensions budding from the 180-kilometre waterways continues to rise. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is visiting America, met with US President Joe Biden in a bilateral summit on May 21, as per news agency ANI. During the post-summit press conference, Biden informed that both leaders talked about issues that are relevant for regional stability such as maintaining freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Moon also said that he and Biden “agreed to work together” on the matter.

ANI quoted Moon saying, "We've shared the view that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are extremely important, and we agreed to work together on that matter while considering special characteristics in relations between China and Taiwan.”

The focus of some countries shifted to the Taiwan strait as china has ramped up political pressure and armed threats against the self-ruled democratic island including daily incursions into Taipei’s air defence identification zone. Most recently, the United States Navy destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) transited the Taiwan Strait to showcase America’s dedication to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region against China’s territorial expansions.

Today President Biden welcomed Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in to the White House.



Our alliance and close cooperation with the Republic of Korea will help us face some of the most pressing challenges of our times including global health, climate change, and development. pic.twitter.com/XibS56f3oi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2021

China Protests US’ Latest Passage Through Taiwan Strait

US Navy’s passage drew flack from China and Beijing accused Wahington of provocation and threatening peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a US warship sailed through the sensitive waterway. On Wednesday, China protested the latest passage by the US Navy and said that the actions send “wrong signals” to Taiwan independence forces. A spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Command Col. Zhang Chunhui also added that the US’ latest move is endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chunhui said, “The US actions send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, deliberately disrupting the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”. He added that Chinese forces tracked and monitored the ship and “strictly guarded against all threats and provocations”.

IMAGE: AP