For PM Modi’s Studded Ceremonial Welcome, Papua New Guinea To Make Big Breaks In Protocol

The arrival of PM Modi in Papua New Guinea will have an exceptional response from the host country. In an unprecedented gesture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Papua New Guinea (PNG) PM James Marape will personally come to receive him at the airport, a first for any head of state visiting the country. Normally PNG doesn’t give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming to the nation after sunset. However, a special exception is being made for PM Modi and now a fully studded ceremonial welcome will be given to the prime minister. Notably, this is PM Modi’s first-ever visit to the country and also the first ever by any prime minister of India.

'Never seen before' ceremonial welcome in Papua New Guinea

PM Marape said PM Modi would be given a red-carpet welcome with a 19-gun salute when his plane lands in Port Moresby on the evening of Sunday, May 21, as per PNG Office of the Prime Minister. PM Modi will be in the country for less than 24 hours when he will be attending the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit. In another major achievement for the Summit and also for PM Modi, the Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues. FIPIC is a multinational grouping developed in 2014 for cooperation between India and 14 Pacific Islands.

Unprecedented honours bestowed on PM Modi

Some of the other exceptional gestures received by PM Modi during the G7 Summit include the US president coming up to PM Modi and telling him he should be getting his autograph as he is facing a challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the upcoming event of PM Modi in the US, sources revealed. To this comment, Australian PM Anthony Albanese added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the Community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting!

Albanese also recalled the huge gathering of 90,000 people he attended at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad during the India-Australia test match, where he also took a victory lap with PM Modi.

Post his Papua New Guinea tour, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Australia, where he will interact with the Indian community at a special event in Sydney along with the Australian PM. The Harris Park area in Parramatta will also be reinaugurated as 'Little India'. This will be announced during PM's community event.