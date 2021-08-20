For Shame: Taliban Flag Now Hoisted At Women's Madrassa In Pakistan's Capital Islamabad

In a breaking development, Taliban flags have been spotted on top of at Jamia Hafsa madrassa (Jamia Hafsa was a madrassa for women located near Lal Masjid) in Islamabad. The visuals shared with Republic TV cement the traces of dishonour by Pakistan's plausible deniability towards the extremist terror outfit, Taliban. The clips cement the notion that the greylisted country under the FATF perhaps shares similar terror principles and agenda as that of the hardline outfit, the Taliban.

The hoisting of the Taliban flag on a women's madrassa is a shameful development, given that the Taliban is counted amongst the most barbaric opponent of freedoms for women, and it is this trait that has the international community most alarmed.

"Pakistan supported Taliban": Afghanistan former Vice President Saleh

Spotting the Taliban flag across Islamic sciences schools in Pakistan is hardly astonishing after Prime Minister Imran Khan's comment that Taliban are like 'general' people and that he did 'not consider Taliban as terrorists'.

According to a media report, Khan had asked his cabinet members to refrain from commenting on the situation in Afghanistan as it's a 'sensitive matter'. This comes even as Afghanistan's now-ousted government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban and meddling in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

While Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh asserted outrightly in international media that Pakistan has been supporting the Taliban and the chain of incessant and violent gains, the allegations cannot be vanquished after Taliban's flags are spotted in preaching premises of Pakistan.

Taliban release Pakistani terrorists

Days after the Taliban militants swept Kabul on August 15, the Taliban released at least 2,300 terrorists from several prisons across Afghanistan. The released prisoners included top leaders and commanders of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State. Former Deputy Chief of TTP, Maulvi Faqir Mohammed is among the released who can possibly pose threat to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the immediate neighbouring countries.

Imran Khan's shocking statement after Taliban's takeover

In a shocking statement, Imran Khan, on Monday, had remarked that "Afghans had finally broken free from slavery." His statement came a day after the fall of Kabul. "Breaking away from cultural enslavement is more difficult," Khan said, claiming that the shackles of slavery have been broken in Afghanistan right now, thereby hinting support for the Taliban.

Years after accusations that Islamabad was covertly supporting the Taliban, Pakistan hailed the fall of the legitimate Afghanistan government. In fact, there are reports in Afghanistan's local bulletin that Imran Khan asserted that the Taliban's triumph had "broken the shackles of slavery".

At the outset, Pakistan's reaction to the Taliban takeover was the opposite of the despair and solidarity that outpoured from other nations. Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly asked his ministers to not speak or issue statements on the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. According to a media report, Khan has asked his cabinet members to refrain from commenting on the situation in Afghanistan as it's a 'sensitive matter'.

Besides, Afghans across the world continue to demand sanctions on Pakistan and have been staging protests and social media campaigns for Islamabad's 'proxy war' in Afghanistan. As per The Frontier Posts report, the Pakistani PM claimed that there has been no loss of life of ordinary people following the Talibani takeover and said that "Afghans have to decide their future on their own."

Taliban takes over as US troops leave Afghanistan

The terrorist group which was defeated following the United States-led invasion post 9/11 has taken over Afghanistan after carrying out a bloody offensive against the country's government. The current situation stems from US and NATO troops' exit from Afghan soil. As the troop withdrawal gained momentum, the Taliban quickly captured large swathes of Afghanistan, including major provinces and cities. The country was finally taken over by the terrorists after the fall of Kabul on Sunday, 15 August.

As the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with some other top officials. The leadership of the insurgent group is discussing future government plans in Doha whilst remaining in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form the government in Afghanistan.

However, the situation has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as thousands of Afghan nationals are attempting to flee from the Taliban's rule. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as countries scramble to evacuate their citizens from the country, now, ruled by Talibani terrorists