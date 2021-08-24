'For Their Own Benefit': Taliban justifies Outrageous Ban On Afghan Women Leaving Homes

In a shocking statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday justified the terrorist group's ban on women leaving homes. Stating that the prevention of women from going to institutions is "temporary", Zabihullah Mujahid said that this issue will be solved.

"It's currently for their benefit to prevent any ill-treatment," he added. According to a report by the Associated Press, the women of Afghanistan are not being allowed to go out to the markets without a male escort. They are also not being allowed to reveal their ankles or step out of their homes for work.

Taliban justifies restrictions imposed on Afghan women

Stating that women in Afghanistan should stay at home right now, the spokesperson of the terror outfit said that the women employees have not been removed from their companies and their salaries are being paid at home. However, those who saw witnessed the Taliban rule before 2001 would know that women were not allowed to study and work back then. The Taliban in the past has also carried out public executions, chopped off the hands of thieves, and stoned women who were accused of adultery.

Taliban: 'No extensions for US evacuation of Kabul'

Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country. While stating that the Taliban is committed to resolving the problem in Panjshir Valley, Zabiullah Mujahid said, "Our brother in Panjshir, please come back to Kabul."

Remarking that the Taliban and Afghan people share aims and lives, the terror outfit spokesperson asked people not to leave the country. "Come back and don't fight", he added.

The Taliban said that the US must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by August 31, the date which the Joe Biden administration had set for the withdrawal of all American troops. Informing that his group will accept no extensions of the deadline, he said that life in Afghanistan has started to return to normal but chaos at the airport continues to remain a problem.

The Taliban Spokesperson said, "Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country. I am not aware of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA."

Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban takeover

As US troops retreated, the Taliban launched an offensive on Afghanistan, taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah. They gradually encircled the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, August 12, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee the city.

Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 13, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell on Saturday, August 14, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday, August 15, when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city, and took over the presidential palace. Former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country soon after this happened.

(Image: AP)