Chicago: Ford Temporarily Closes Plant After 2 Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ford Motor Co. on May 20 said that it temporarily shut down its factory in Chicago on May 19 after two workers tested positive for coronavirus. Ford had resumed its production and operations in the United States on May 18 after being shut for nearly two months due to restrictions imposed by the government. However, when the American carmaker restarted its operations it faced a new challenge as two of its employees tested positive for the disease.

According to reports, Ford disinfected the affected areas before resuming the work again on May 20. A Ford spokesperson while talking to the media said that they have asked other workers who came into close contact with the infected employees to self-quarantine for 14 days. The Ford representative further added that the infected employees did not contract the deadly disease at work as they have required safety measures in place to avoid transmission at their workplace.

Ford's response

According to Ford, the company has put in robust safety measures in place for all workers as it is providing them with personal protective equipment and ensuring temperature checks before they enter any facility. Ford had earlier said, "The company has implemented safety and care measures globally to help support a safe and healthy environment for the company’s workforce, including health assessment measures, personal protective equipment, and facility modifications to increase social distancing."

As per reports, Ford is providing same-day testing appointments for its employees who either have symptoms of coronavirus or are suspected of having the disease. The tests reportedly take 24 hours to deliver results. "Ford Motor Company has secured contracts in four key metro areas to quickly test hourly and salaried employees in those areas with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and plans to further expand testing to additional locations," the company said in a release published on its website.

(Image Credit: AP)