Amid the fervour of the Navaratri festival, several foreign envoys to India reached Gujarat's Vadodara and joined the celebrations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday evening. During the celebrations, foreign envoys called India- "an incredible country" and praised its culture and heritage. During the crowded festive event, foreign envoys to India, including Denmark, Russia, Botswana, Fiji and Afghanistan, joined and enjoyed the traditional Garba dance. Speaking to news agency ANI, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane expressed joy in attending the event and hoped "may light break the darkness".

"It's so fantastic, so amazing, it is just awesome. This is incredible India indeed, I just love it," said the High Commissioner of the Republic of Botswana to India, Gilbert Shimane Mangole. Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, who also attended the Garba event in Vadodra, called himself "Russie Rajdoot" and termed it one of the "incredible festivals". The High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji, Kamlesh Prakash, was amazed to participate in Garba. He said, "Garba shows why people in Gujarat are happy, Modi magic is of course there to galvanize people like a magnet."

"India and Tanzania have a special connection as most Indians living in Tanzania come from Gujarat, so this is a special moment for me," said Tanzanian High Commissioner Anisa K Mbega. "I thank all Gujaratis from the people of Afghanistan for giving us such love and respect," said Afghanistan's Ambassador Farid Mamundzay. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar, who also attended several events including Durga Aarti, said it was a pride moment for India as several diplomats gathered to attend the festival.

Jaishankar performs Durga arti during event

"It is a matter of pride that we have come here with officials of different countries. As the Navratri festival is on, they will spend the day enjoying festivities. They are excited to see the development here," Jaishankar said after meeting the delegates and ambassadors. It is worth mentioning the Navratri festival celebrates the victory of good over evil as Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. During the nine-day festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations to seek her blessings for a prosperous and joyous life. During these nine days, people observe fast, recite shlokas, wear new clothes, and offer 'bhog' to the goddess.

Image: ANI